MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift.

Karen Swift and David Swift

The indictment comes more than a decade after Karen Swift’s body was found on Dec. 10, 2011. She was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2011.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, her husband was allegedly the last person to see her alive when she returned home from a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club at The Farms.

WREG previously reported the 44-year-old mother of four’s car was found on the side of the road about a quarter of a mile away from her home.

A group of hunters found her body in a nearby cemetery a month later.

Previous court records showed Karen Swift was in the process of filing for divorce a few weeks before she disappeared.

The autopsy report, which was released in Nov. 2018 after being sealed for seven years, said that Karen was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. She also had multiple bone fractures and was partially clothed.

The sheriff’s office concluded its investigation and turned evidence over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office in October 2019.

David Swift, who has since remarried and moved to Alabama, was arrested Monday afternoon by members of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Jefferson County Alabama Sheriff’s Department.

“Today is a good day for law enforcement and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against (David) Swift,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box. “We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Swift will remain in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bond until an extradition hearing takes place.

He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.