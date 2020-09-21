Kansas duck race marks 25 years, highest number of ducks compete since 2015

On your mark, get set, quack.
In Kansas, Lake Shawnee held its 25th annual Topeka Duck Race. More than 10,000 rubber ducks adopted – the most since 2015.
The rubber ducks were released and raced down the lake, with the winner receiving a 2012 Ford Focus as a prize.
The owner of duck number 27 was one lucky duck, because it won $1 million!
The race organizers were impressed with the support this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The race benefits charities and non profits across northeast Kansas.