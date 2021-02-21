Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews gives birth to baby girl

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a tiny new member of Chiefs Kingdom!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews have welcomed a baby girl. Matthews shared news of the birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes on social media.

Matthews said little Sterling was born on Feb. 20 and weighs 6 lbs 11 oz.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring. Then later that month the couple, who have been together since high school, shared that they were expecting a baby, and a few weeks after that, they revealed the baby’s gender on social media.

Since then, the couple has kept the due date under wraps.

But earlier this month, Mahomes said the baby’s due date was fast approaching.

“I’m not supposed to tell, but it’s coming up pretty quickly,” Mahomes said.

He said they’re “extremely, extremely ready” for their little girl to arrive.

“We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents. But at this time I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game,” Mahomes said.