A kangaroo that is being referred to as “Jackie Legs” online was caught in Cullman County on Monday, July 11. (Courtesy Eli Morton)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught.

On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to owner Eli Morton.

The same kangaroo, which had gotten loose Sunday night, had previously gotten loose earlier this year, according to news reports.

This is not the first marsupial sighting in Alabama. Last March, a different kangaroo got loose in Winfield and was subsequently caught.