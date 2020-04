LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A six-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a home on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Road on Tuesday.

Limestone County deputies, investigators, fire, and EMS units responded to the home.

Authorities say emergency crews took the child to the hospital in an ambulance.

We are working to gather more information.

BREAKING: Deputies, investigators, fire and EMS units responded to a residence on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Rd around 4:00 today regarding a possible juvenile stabbing victim. pic.twitter.com/iDhZeCjCkm — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) April 29, 2020