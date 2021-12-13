Juvenile facing several charges after armed break-in and police chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A juvenile accused of breaking into a home with an AK-47 and posting parts of the crime on social media is now facing several charges in Limestone County.

Limestone County officials said they were called to a reported armed home invasion in the 23000 block of Glover Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they were told by the victim that her ex-boyfriend, a juvenile, broke into her home with an AK-47 and a pistol, the offender threatened both herself and a male who lived there. She said she and the male victim fought back, during the fight the male victim was hit in the head and cut by the AK-47 but was able to knock the AK-47 out of the offender’s hands.

LCSO officials said the male victim was able to escape and the female victim called 911 while the offender chased after the other victim.

According to officials, the offender stole items from the home, the victims and the victim’s car. He also broke the windows of the car.

Deputies arrived on the scene, saw the offender leaving and tried to stop him. The offender refused to stop his vehicle and was chased by deputies for about 13 minutes.

Officials said the offender blew a tire and crashed into a cornfield near East Limestone Road and Hall Cemetery Road before trying to run from deputies. Deputies almost immediately caught him.

During a search of the crashed vehicle deputies found the AK-47 pistol with a 100 round magazine drum, Glock 21 pistol with a 30 magazine, 3.75 ounces of Marijuana, scales and many of the items stolen in the home invasion, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, it was found the offender video tapped himself with the AK-47, stealing from the victims and posted it on social media.

The juvenile faces the following charges:

First-degree burglary

Two counts of first-degree robbery

First-degree criminal mischief

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Three counts of illegal possession of a stolen credit/debit card

Domestic violence menacing

First-degree possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Attempting to elude

Several traffic-related offenses from the chase

He was taken to the Limestone County Detention Facility, no bond had been set as of Monday night.