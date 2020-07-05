Juvenile dies after shooting in Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Decatur police confirm a juvenile died after a shooting in Decatur early Saturday morning.

Police received a call about a shooting near 18th Avenue SE and Locust Street SE around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot wound and was later transferred to UAB Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are searching for multiple people of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.