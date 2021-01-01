Juvenile arrested after leading Owens Cross Roads police on New Year’s morning pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – A juvenile is in custody after a pursuit in Owens Cross Roads on New Year’s morning.

Owens Cross Roads Police said officers noticed a vehicle driving fast on Piney Woods Road. The driver pulled into a driveway and then left again after noticing police.

The driver turned west on Cave Spring Road, and officers attempted to stop the vehicle for not having a license plate.

The vehicle didn’t stop, leading officers on a lengthy pursuit on Old Highway 431, Cherry Tree Road, Esslinger Road, McMullen Road, Little Cove Road, Rock Cut Road, westbound U.S. 72, Brock Road, Maysville Road, and ending after the driver saw spike strips, deployed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at the intersection of Maysville and County Lake Roads.

The juvenile, too young to have a driver’s license, was arrested and faces charges of attempting to elude police reckless driving, and driving without obtaining a license.

They were taken to the Robert Neaves Detention Center in Huntsville.