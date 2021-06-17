Jury selection continues in Christopher Henderson death penalty trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jury selection continued Thursday in the case of Christopher Henderson, who is charged in the August 2015 killing of five people in New Market, including his 9-months pregnant wife.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The two sides started Monday with a questionnaire for the jury pool of 130 and then spent Tuesday and Wednesday separately reviewing the jury answers on issues like crime, religious beliefs and the death penalty.

Both sides are trying to identify potential jurors who may be sympathetic or hostile to their arguments and seeking to identify any potential bias.

Thursday included a number of sessions with individual jurors, as the two sides tried to drill down on answers they gave on things like opposition to the death penalty, confusion over why a defendant doesn’t have to testify in their own trial, the Bible’s teaching of an eye for an eye and whether a juror could avoid their prior knowledge of this case and only consider the evidence that is presented.

The charges against Henderson include capital murder in the course of an arson, killing someone under 14 and killing two or more people.

The jury pool was divided into four groups Monday and the questioning process is set to continue into Tuesday.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer hopes to have a jury seated and opening statements taking place on Wednesday.