Jury returns two guilty verdicts in trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

ATHENS, Ala. – After several hours of deliberation, a verdict has been reached in the theft and ethics trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
The jurors reviewed the five theft and five ethics charges and returned two guilty verdicts. Blakely is charged with misusing funds from his campaign account and funds from the sheriff’s office.
- Count 1 – Not Guilty
- Count 2 – Guilty – Theft of Property First Degree, a Class B Felony
- Count 3 – Not Guilty
- Count 4 – Not Guilty
- Count 8 – Not Guilty
- Count 9 – Not Guilty
- Count 10 – Not Guilty
- Count 11 – Not Guilty
- Count 12 – Not Guilty
- Count 13 – Guilty – Use of official position or office for personal gain, a Class B Felony
Read the entire indictment of charges against Mike Blakely here:
On Friday, the state and defense gave their closing arguments and the jury began their deliberations.
Since Blakely was found guilty of two felony charges, he will be removed from office effective immediately. By law, the Limestone County Coroner Mike West will now be acting Sheriff.
Sheriff Blakely was taken into custody but not placed in handcuffs on a $49,000 bond.