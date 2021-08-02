Jury returns two guilty verdicts in trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

ATHENS, Ala. – After several hours of deliberation, a verdict has been reached in the theft and ethics trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The jurors reviewed the five theft and five ethics charges and returned two guilty verdicts. Blakely is charged with misusing funds from his campaign account and funds from the sheriff’s office.

Count 1 – Not Guilty

Count 2 – Guilty – Theft of Property First Degree, a Class B Felony

Count 3 – Not Guilty

Count 4 – Not Guilty

Count 8 – Not Guilty

Count 9 – Not Guilty

Count 10 – Not Guilty

Count 11 – Not Guilty

Count 12 – Not Guilty

Count 13 – Guilty – Use of official position or office for personal gain, a Class B Felony

It appears was found guilty of ct 2, involving a $4000 check he put in personal account. Theft charge. And use of official position for personal gain. Ct 13. Use of inmate fund money. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) August 2, 2021

Read the entire indictment of charges against Mike Blakely here:

On Friday, the state and defense gave their closing arguments and the jury began their deliberations.

Sheriff Blakely was transported to the Limestone County jail in a black pickup truck. He was not cuffed as he left the courthouse. @whnt pic.twitter.com/aEEB7hP5kJ — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) August 2, 2021

Since Blakely was found guilty of two felony charges, he will be removed from office effective immediately. By law, the Limestone County Coroner Mike West will now be acting Sheriff.

Sheriff Blakely was taken into custody but not placed in handcuffs on a $49,000 bond.