Junior League of Birmingham hosts Anti-Human Trafficking event series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The second-largest, fastest-growing enterprise in the world is human trafficking according to the Junior League of Birmingham.

With January being Anti-Human Trafficking Month, the JLB’s Anti-Human Trafficking Committee is leading an event series throughout the next few weeks.

Committee Co-Chair Abby Grace Worrell says the free, educational events seek to promote awareness of the prominent issue and debunk common myths surrounding it.

“A lot of people don’t realize how prominent it is and that it is very prevalent, both in the United States and in the state of Alabama and that has to do a lot with where we sit, that we touch both I-20 and I-65, which is a major trafficking hub,” said Worrell.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates the commercial sex industry generates $110 million each year in the Birmingham-metro area.

Details on “Human Trafficking Awareness: What You Need to Know to Help End It” event series series are listed below:

Human Trafficking 101 – Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. – Learn how to begin proactive conversations and answer questions on how to combat trafficking. Topics will focus on how the sex trafficking business operates, how traffickers recruit and subjugate young women and children and what you can do to help put an end to this modern form of slavery.

Social Media Predators: What Parents Need to Know About Online Human Traffickers, presented by Bark – Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. – The JLB’s Internet Safety Training will include the dangers of social media with trafficking and how parents can monitor their children’s online activity and protect them from online predators and human traffickers.

Truckers Against Trafficking and the Junior League of Birmingham Present: Be the Voice to Help End Human Trafficking – Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m.- This panel will focus on how everyone can be a part of the solution to this multi-billion-dollar crime operation and will include the Tuscaloosa Police Department, West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Alabama Assistant Attorney General Audrey Jordan, trafficking survivor & Certified Recovery Support Specialist, JLB Anti-Human Trafficking Committee Chair and Truckers Against Trafficking.

To register for the free events, visit the JLB’s website here: https://jlbawareness.swell.gives/.