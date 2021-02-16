Judge rules Elkmont teen charged with killing family will stay in jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 16-year-old charged with killing five family members will stay in jail until his trial, a Limestone County judge ruled Wednesday.

The judge denied a motion from Mason Sisk’s lawyers asking that he be moved back to a juvenile detention facility while he awaits trial for capital murder.

Sisk was 14 at the time his parents and three siblings were shot to death at their home in September 2019. Authorities have said Sisk confessed to killing them.

Sisk was booked into the Limestone County Jail last month after he was indicted Jan. 27. Prior to that, he was being held in a juvenile detention facility. His attorneys argued he should be moved back to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center, where they said he had been pursuing his GED.