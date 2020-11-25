Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has reduced the time that former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard must spend in prison.

Circuit Judge Jacob Walker on Wednesday reduced Hubbard’s sentence from four years to 28 months. Defense lawyers had asked for his sentence to be reduced after some counts were overturned on appeal earlier this year. The state attorney general opposed that request.

The once-powerful Republican was sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement after the decision.

“Mr. Hubbard was convicted of the intentional violation of Alabama’s ethics laws, the same laws he championed in the legislature only later to brazenly disregard for his personal enrichment,” said Attorney General Marshall.



“Even as he sits in state prison as a six-time felon, Mike Hubbard continues to deny any guilt or offer any remorse for his actions in violation of the law. Reducing his original four-year sentence sends precisely the wrong message to would-be violators of Alabama’s ethics laws.”