Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing.

Ruggs’ lawyers told Judge Suzan Baucum that he “self-tested” negative shortly after missing a call for a breath test last week.

Ruggs could face a return to jail. He’s currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time.

The fiery Nov. 2 crash killed a 23-year-old woman.