MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison County judge has made a ruling almost two years after Kathleen Miller’s family filed a lawsuit against her husband to keep him from financially benefitting from her mysterious death.

On February 18, Judge Karen Hall ruled that Kathleen’s husband Greg Miller must pay her family $1.5 million in punitive damages. She also awarded Kathleen’s family the home where the couple lived in Owens Crossroads, the funds from her insurance policy and other assests.

The FBI photographer drowned in two feet of water while on vacation in the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina with her husband in October 2019. Kathleen’s death was ruled a homicide in February 2021 but before that, her family filed a lawsuit to keep Miller from receiving any financial benefits from his wife’s death.

Miller had not responded to the lawsuit in any way during the time allowed by law, including not attending a hearing in January to discuss the lawsuit.

“Gregory Lee Miller has avoided cooperation with any part of the legal processes related to his wife’s death, including but not limited to cooperation with law enforcement in their investigation and responding or participating in this action,” court documents showed. “Accordingly, the Court finds that punitive damages are appropriate.”

Miller was officially named a person of interest in his wife’s death but two and a half years later no charges have been filed.