Judge orders Arab man to remain in custody for Capitol riot charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Marshall County man will remain in custody until he goes to trial in Washington for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Joshua James of Arab appeared in federal court in Birmingham for a hearing Thursday in which FBI agents testified that he and other members of the Oath Keepers organization were part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress was set to certify the results of the November general election.

James was taken into custody Tuesday in Arab and FBI agents searched his home. He is charged with two counts related to entering the Capitol.

His wife, Audrey James, told News 19 he was providing security for Roger Stone that day and did nothing wrong.

Audrey James also testified in court Thursday and confirmed Joshua James provided security for the Oath Keepers at rallies, and the organization paid her for the work he did.

FBI Special Agent Paul Jones testified that there was photo, video and cell phone record evidence that James was with other Oath Keepers and served as security for Oath Keepers and VIPs at rallies on Jan. 5 and 6 in Washington. He wore Oath Keeper gear and tactical gloves, Jones testified. More evidence of his Oath Keeper affiliation was found at his home in Arab, Jones said.

Jones said the FBI search of the home also found a shotgun, hunting rifle, three AR-15 rifles and ammunition. All of the firearms were legal, he said, and none were seized.

James’s public defender said there was no evidence of James being violent at the Capitol that day.

The judge ruled there was too much evidence linking James to the Capitol riot and Oath Keepers to allow him out of U.S. Marshals supervision prior to a trial.