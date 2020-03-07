Judge grants bond to ex-officer convicted of manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge says a former Alabama police officer convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed man can be can be released on bond while he appeals his conviction.

Retired Dale County Circuit Judge P.B. McLaughlin granted former Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith a $300,000 bond. He will also have to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Smith was convicted of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of Gregory Gunn, 58, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors opposed the bond.