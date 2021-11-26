Judge gives Alabama sex offender six life sentences

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sex offender has been sentenced to six consecutive life terms, plus 190 years.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 57-year-old Gary Wayne George, of Prattville, pleaded guilty to three counts each of rape in the second degree and sodomy, five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Circuit Judge Ben Fuller sentenced him.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson says George is where he needs to be, behind bars for the rest of his life.

Authorities said the victim was a girl between the ages of 12 and 16. Her family caught George having sex with the girl at the home of a relative where she’d been visiting during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday.