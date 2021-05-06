Judge extends mediation deadline in Tennessee Riverkeeper, 3M lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A federal judge has extended a mediation deadline in an ongoing lawsuit between Tennessee Riverkeeper and 3M.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleged 3M and other chemical makers polluted the Tennessee River and should clean it up. The lawsuit also named the city of Decatur and Morgan County as defendants.

This week’s order extends the stay in the case until June 4. It says although the negotiations were proceeding on schedule, the case has various technical and other difficulties that require more time.

However, U.S. District Judge Likes Burke’s order also states that since the case has been ongoing for five years, he would be “hesitant to grant any future stays absent compelling circumstances.”

The court has extended mediation deadlines multiple times in the case in an effort to keep the case from going to trial. Burke last approved a mediation extension in March.

Parties in the case have another court status conference set for June 21.