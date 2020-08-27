Judge denies motion to dismiss criminal charges against former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Thursday morning Judge Steven Haddock denied former Limestone County judge Doug Patterson’s request to throw out his criminal charges.

This comes after Patterson’s attorney, Chuck Warren, filed a motion to dismiss the charges in his criminal case in March.

According to court filings, the defense claimed there was “undue influence” during the grand jury proceedings that led to Patterson’s indictment.

This week, the defense withdrew its motion to dismiss.

But in a filing Wednesday Judge Haddock denied the withdrawal, and in the hearing Thursday Haddock formally dismissed the request with prejudice. Meaning the defense is barred from raising the same motion again in the future.

Patterson was not present in court.

The former judge was indicted and arrested in December 2019. He resigned his judgeship in July of this year.

Patterson was accused of violating Alabama ethics law by using his office for personal gain. He is charged with stealing more than $47,000 from a juvenile court fund he controlled. He is also charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly and disabled clients.

Judge Haddock said ideally, he’d like Patterson’s trial to begin in November

However, Warren told News 19 that idea seems optimistic considering the number of trials that have been postponed due to COVID-19.