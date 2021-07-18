Judge denies Blakely defense motion to dismiss theft charges, first witnesses testify

ATHENS, Ala. – The first witnesses testified in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial Monday morning.

Before testimony began, however, Judge Pamela Baschab denied a motion filed by Blakely’s defense to dismiss four of the 11 charges filed against him.

In the denial of the motion to dismiss, the state said ownership of campaign funds is limited by law and can’t be used for any purpose.

The defense argued that the charges don’t reflect what was intended under Alabama law. “The State intends to use the theft of property statutes cited in counts 1-4 of the indictment beyond their intended purpose to apply to cases not intended by the Legislature.” The defense called the charges, “defective, insufficient and prejudicial to Mr. Blakely.”

The defense also argued the charges go further than Alabama law intended. The motion argues The Fair Campaign Practices Act, “sets out the regulations and record-keeping requirements for campaign contributions and donations,” arguing that the Legislature, “did not intend for the theft of property statutes to be extended to cover violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act.”

During opening statements Friday, Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman argued that Blakely not only converted the campaign money to personal use, he also didn’t disclose the campaign donations on required state disclosure forms.

Beckman outlined three instances where the state claims Blakely was given checks intended for his campaign account, but he instead deposited the money in his personal account at another bank.

The prosecution says the checks were for $1,500 from the Alabama Realtors Association in December 2014, $2,500 from Austin Hinds Motors in November 2017 and in a complicated series of transactions they say Blakely ultimately took $4,000 back from a campaign consulting firm in November 2016. The deposit of that check, the prosecution says, prevented Blakely from being overdrawn by nearly $2,500. In each case, they say, Blakely’s bank account was overdrawn or about to be overdrawn without those deposits.

The prosecution also contends Blakely got a check for $3,000 from his campaign with a stated plan to use the money for an elected officials’ seminar in Washington, D.C., but he never made the trip and deposited the money in his own account. Prosecutors say without that deposit, Blakely’s account would have been overdrawn by more than $2,100.

Beckman said Blakely didn’t repay the campaign account until three and a half years later.

In its motion, Blakely’s defense argues the court has identified the owner of the checks in each of these counts as “principal campaign committee a/k/a Friends of Mike Blakely”.

The indictment cites a portion of the Code of Alabama which defines theft of property as, “the intent to deprive the owner of the property”. Blakely’s attorneys argue that the sheriff would be considered the “owner”, effectively raising the question of how he could steal from himself.

The motion also points out that the charges against Blakely would have been past the statute of limitations for the Fair Campaign Act stating, “no prosecution for violation of this chapter shall be commenced later than two years after the date of the violation.”

The state began calling witnesses just after 9:15 a.m.

Jeremy Walker, a lawyer and the Alabama Association of Realtors Executive Officer was the first to testify.

He said the Association of Realtors has a political action comittee and at the request of the Athens-Limestone Association of Realtors, a $1,500 donation was made to Blakely’s 2014 re-election campaign.

Q: So if local realtors assoc wanted to give cand $, how work? A: They have to screen candidate send request to state. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) July 19, 2021

According to Walker, local associations have to screen candidates, then send the request to the state association.

The 2014 donation came in December, after Blakely won re-election; on cross-examination, Walker said it was for campaign debt.

Joyce Varnell, the Executive Director of the Athens-Limestone Association of Realtors, took the stand next.

She testified the state realtors’ PAC gets money from association members and it lobbies on behalf of realtors.

She added that she asked Blakely directly who to make the check out to; she said Blakely told her to make it out directly to him, not his campaign account: “Friends of Mike Blakely.”

The defense cross-examined Varnell, who said the check was written in December, after the election.

Clay Helms, Director of Elections for the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, was the third witness called Monday.

Helms said while the office offers training to candidates and campaign on campaign rules and regulations, Blakely has never requested it; Blakely has been in office since 1983.

Per Helms, campaign law requires the campaign to keep a separate account from the candidate, and it’s where all campaign contributions go.

The money in that account can be used for the costs of running for office, and it’s fairly limited according to Helms; the candidate is still responsible for any and all campaign activities.

Helms added that candidates can not put campaign money into a personal account, with one exception – a candidate being reimbursed for a personal loan to the campaign.

On cross-examination, the defense alleged Blakely’s signature on the principal campaign form for his re-election campaign appeared different; Helms said Blakely signed it.

After a 15-minute break, during which Blakely was walking around thanking people who showed up in support of him, Bank Independent Custodian of Records Will Young testified.

Documents presented to Young included bank documents, a copy of Mike Blakely’s account statement from Nov. 2014-early Dec. 2014.

A checking deposit slip and check copy showed $4,000 was deposited into Blakely’s personal account from Red Brick Strategies, a marketing firm based in north Alabama.

Another check was deposited into Blakely’s personal account in December; from the Montgomery Area Board of Realtors for $1,500.

On March 9, 2015, another check was deposited into Blakely’s personal account; $3,000 from his campaign.

Moving onto loan documents, a $25,000 secured loan was made to Blakely on December 13, 2013, with collateral being a property on Blakely Road.

Higo, LLC, run by Brad Pullum, attempted to deposit a check for $22,000 to pay off the loan, but it bounced.

Pullum later transferred money from his personal account directly to Blakely’s loan.

Another check was made out to Blakely from a Mr. Chiu – $50,000 with $15,000 going into his account; $35,000 was given to Blakely in cash.

In cross-examination, the defense argued Chiu bought the house on Blakely Road that was collateral on the original $25,000 loan from 2013.

The state re-directed back to Young for another question, and he said he hadn’t seen anything records regarding the sale of the house.

Austin Hinds was the final witness called before an early lunch break at 11:30 a.m.

Hinds lives in Marshall County and works at Austin Hinds Motors, a car/truck dealer.

Hinds testified he has known Blakely for 45 years and Blakely gave him a reserve deputy card, however, he didn’t recall filling out forms for one.

He loaned Blakely two different amounts – $7,500, part of which Blakely paid back, and a separate loan of $4,500. When questioned, Hinds didn’t recall the $4,500 loan, but did recall a partial repayment of the $7,500 loan; he thinks it was for a horse.

During the 2014 re-election campaign, Hinds testified he gave $2,500 to Blakely. He directed his daughter to make it out on behalf of Austin Hinds Motors; the memo note said it was a re-election donation.

On cross-examination, Hinds said he never asked Blakely for a receipt.