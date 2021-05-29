Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic brings in visitors from across state, country

DECATUR, Ala. – While it was too windy for the balloons to take flight Saturday morning, crowds of people still flocked to point mallard park to enjoy the entertainment options accompanying the 44th Annual Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama’s tourism director said this event brings in masses of visitors from not only across the state but at least a dozen others, whether they’re balloon pilots or love to watch this unique event.

“There are a lot of cars in the parking lot from multiple states and all these people are spending money, and they’re spending money in Decatur. That’s great for the economy and it’s great for the whole state tourism industry,” Tourism Director Lee Sentell said.

The event will continue Sunday, bright and early at 6:00 a.m., and will last into the late evening with food, entertainment, and of course, the iconic hot air balloons.