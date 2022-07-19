JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT / WHNT) — Jacksonville State University (JSU) opened the doors of the new Merrill Hall on Monday after the original was destroyed more than four years ago by a tornado.

The new building, named after former state legislator and JSU trustee Hugh D. Merrill, will be home to the JSU College of Business and Industry.

According to a Facebook post made by JSU, Merrill Hall is now a 105,000-square-foot building with a 300-seat auditorium, three-story atrium, common space, 12 classrooms, a finance lab, in-house career development center, job interview rooms, working areas for group projects, staff offices, and a Dean’s Suite.

The college’s ribbon cutting on Monday was attended by JSU President Don Killingsworth and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, cousin to the building’s namesake.

An EF-3 tornado demolished the original Merrill Hall in April 2018. At that time, JSU leaders said as many as 20 buildings on campus were damaged. Thankfully, no one was killed in the storm.

With Monday’s ceremony, Merrill Hall is expected to be available for classes this fall.