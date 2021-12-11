JSU Marching Southerners win ‘Heisman Trophy’ of college bands

(WHNT) — Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners can add another honor to their ever-growing list of trophies and awards.

The Marching Southerners were recently named the 2022 recipient of the Sudler Trophy.

The trophy, awarded to one collegiate band every two years, is known as the “Heisman Trophy” of marching bands, according to a news release from Jacksonville State University.

JSU is the smallest university to ever receive the award, narrowly beating out Western Carolina University, which held the title for many years.

“Since first witnessing a performance by the JSU Marching Southerners in the late 1970s, I have been a fan,” said retired Western Carolina band director Bob Buckner. “Their strong tradition, musicianship and overwhelming sound have brought thrills to countless students and audiences throughout the Southeast.”

“Nothing is more American than a great marching band and no bands that I know are more accomplished or deserving than The Marching Southerners,” Buckner concluded.

The trophy will be presented to the band next fall during a football game.