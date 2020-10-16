JSU football head coach tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University Head Coach John Grass says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Gamecocks are set to take on the University of North Alabama Lions in Florence on Saturday.
Grass made the announcement in a statement released by the university.
The head coach says he will remain involved in the team remotely as the team gets set to take on North Alabama on Saturday. Assistant Coach Jimmy Ogle is overseeing the team during Grass’ absence.
This comes a day after Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne tested positive for the virus.
Grass ended his statement by saying the team is in “good hands” until he is cleared to return.
