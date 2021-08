DECATUR, Ala. — A Joppa man was convicted Thursday on a felony child abuse charge.

Timothy John Dooley, 52, of Joppa, was convicted in Circuit Court following a two-and-a-half day trial.

Authorities with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office say the incident occurred at Dooley’s residence on Densmore Road in June of 2017.

Dooley is expected to be sentenced on September 20, 2021. The potential sentence for the Class C felony is anywhere from 15 to 99 years in jail.