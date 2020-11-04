Jones says Tuberville will represent all Alabamians in DC, not just those who voted for him

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Doug Jones conceded Tuesday night at his campaign’s watch party in Birmingham. Jones was elected to the US Senate in 2017. He says he is proud of the past three years.

He also had a message to Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville. Jones says he will help and support the former Auburn coach as he prepares to take office.

“And remind him that now he represents one Alabama, not just those folks that voted. He represents everybody. That’s what we have tried to do and folks let me tell you what we’ve done the last three years is more than just about one senate race,” Jones told supporters Tuesday night.

Jones says Alabama still has a lot of work to do, specifically mentioning education. He also told his supporters that he will continue to work to lift all votes and promote equality. He went on to say, Tuesday night marked the end of his time in the Senate, but just the beginning of the work the state needs to do.

Jones was not specific on how he plans to move forward to. He closed his concession speech quoting Frank Sinatra, almost in tears, saying ‘We did it our way’.

Jones only received 38.6 percent of the vote in his bid for reelection. His Republican challenger, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, won 61.4 percent.

Jones was considered the most vulnerable Democrat in this year’s U.S. Senate elections. Jones outraised and outspent Tuberville by a margin of four to one, raising more than $26 million.

He ran on a “One Alabama” theme, stressing the state’s residents were united on the important issues of the day, from health care, to economic opportunity, to support for farmers and the military to a clear response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones, 66, first won the seat the December 2017 special election over Republican Roy Moore. That election was called to finish the term of former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions. Sessions and Moore both ran in the 2020 Republican primary, but Tuberville – who was endorsed by Trump — won the most votes in the primary and defeated Sessions in the runoff.

Jones was targeted during the Senate campaign by Republicans on abortion – where he said they distorted his record – and his votes to impeach President Trump and his opposition to now U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Jones is a former U.S. Attorney who successfully prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members for their roles in the 1963 16th Street Church bombing that killed four little girls.

Jones is a native of Fairfield. He and his wife, Louise, have three adult children.