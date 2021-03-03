Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming, officials say don’t ‘shop around’ for vaccine of choice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama is expected to receive a little more than 40,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, but more is not expected for a while, officials said Wednesday.

The state expects 40,100 doses of the one-dose vaccine to arrive this week, according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Additional shipments of it are not expected until possibly the end of March, she said in Madison County’s weekly briefing on the pandemic.

Those one-dose vaccines will go to providers who are registered with the Alabama Department of Public Health but have not had any vaccines to administer up until this point, Landers said. When they have vaccine they will be added to the list on the ADPH website.

The one-dose vaccine is expected to speed up the race to vaccinate as many people as possible. The two vaccines currently being used — from Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has proven in studies to be 72 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, which is lower than the current two vaccines. But Landers said it also has proven to be effective in preventing moderate to serious illness and death.

“The J&J vaccine is a fine vaccine,” she said. “It’s a vaccine that the overall efficacy, while it appears a little lower, is still very reasonable.”

Landers encouraged people not to shop around for a particular brand of vaccine.

“I tell people take the vaccine that is available to you when your phase is available,” she said.

The new vaccine is coming as hospital numbers continue to decline and other states make the decision to open back up. Alabama’s safer at home order is set to expire Friday at 5 p.m. Landers did not say whether she felt a mask mandate should be extended, saying health officials will provide information to Gov. Kay Ivey in order for her to make the call.

She did say she believes masks work to prevent the spread of the disease, and warned that people should not let their guards down yet.

“While the numbers are looking better, it is a time for us to remain vigilant and remain very, very aware that COVID-19 can spiral out of control,” Landers said. “Again, we’ve seen it. We’ve lived it. And we want to do all we can as individuals as well as members of the community and professionals to get this virus under control.”