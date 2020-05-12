Joe Wheeler State Park opens new trail, partially reopens tornado-damaged campgrounds

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Joe Wheeler State Park announced the opening of a new trail for hiking and mountain biking as well as the re-opening Campground Section A.

The new 8-mile trail or the “The Awesome Trail” – runs along a tributary of the Tennessee River and provides visitors picturesque woodland scenery.

According to the state park, the campgrounds will reopen on Friday, May 22, and reservations can now be made by phone or online. Joe Wheeler says the campgrounds feature 43 full hook-up sites for recreational vehicles.

Make a reservation by calling (256) 247-1184 or online at alapark.com/joe-wheeler-state-park.

“We are so pleased that Joe Wheeler State Park can offer a partial re-opening of our campground,” said Chad Davis, District Superintendent of Northwest Alabama State Parks. “Recovering from the tornado hasn’t been an easy task, and we still have work to do, but we’re very pleased that the relatively unscathed portion of the campground will be available for our guests.”

An EF1 tornado swept through the park on Dec. 16, 2019, downing and uprooting numerous trees and damaging the campground and day-use areas. The marina, cabins, lakeside cottages and golf course escaped tornado damage. Clean-up efforts started immediately after the storm.