Job seekers invited to virtual auto manufacturing job fair Tuesday morning

Multiple north Alabama auto manufacturers will be part of a virtual hiring event Tuesday morning.

From 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., the virtual event will give job seekers an opportunity to learn more about and talk with hiring managers from Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM), Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, YKTA, and Bocar.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, host of the virtual fair, said MTM is actively hiring up to 4,000 employees for its new facility under construction in Huntsville, with starting wages at $17/hour.

To sign up for the job fair, click or tap here.