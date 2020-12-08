Jim Brickman to host virtual benefit concert for Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An artist is hosting a virtual benefit concert for the Von Braun Center on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Jim Brickman’s virtual holiday tour is helping support local theaters around the United States in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, and more.

At 7:00pm on Tuesday, the Comfort & Joy At Home concert will feature special guests: Five for Fighting, Luke McMaster, John Trones, and Adrienne Warren (Broadway’s Tina Turner).

The cut off for purchasing tickets is 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. There are three ticket options: Silver Package for $40, Gold Package for $75, and Diamond Package for $125.

A portion of the proceeds goes to support the VBC. If you miss the show but would still like to help out the VBC, Jim Brickman says you can get tickets for any show on the tour and it will still be a donation to Von Braun Center.

If you are unable to watch the concert live, it will be available to view on-demand on YouTube for 48 hours.