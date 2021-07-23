Jewish artifacts stolen during Holocaust now in US custody

In this photo taken Monday, July 16, 2012 shows documents coming from the Archives of Paris Police Prefecture and showing lists of Jewish people registered during WWII, are presented for an exhibition of French archives on Shoah in Paris. The chilling archives of the biggest World War II deportation of French Jews are being opened up to public view for the first time. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Vel’ d’Hiv roundup by Paris police of some 13,000 Jews over two days who were then sent to Auschwitz death camp. Photos, signatures and records of personal possessions from many of the victims are on display at a Paris district town hall. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

NEW YORK (AP) — A trove of religious artifacts stolen from Jewish synagogues and homes in Europe during the Holocaust are now in the hands of U.S. authorities who plan to return them to their communities of origin.

The authorities announced they had recovered 17 funeral scrolls, manuscripts and other historic records that were to go on auction in New York City.

The items were traced to Jewish communities in Romania, Hungary, Ukraine and Slovakia that were ransacked during Nazi rule in World War II.

The auction house on Friday said it had cooperated with authorities.