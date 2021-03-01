Jersey Mike’s month of giving benefits children through the YMCA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving is a national campaign that works to provide funds to local charities. This year the Heart of the Valley YMCA SPLASH Swim Initiative will be a recipient.

Patrons who visit Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in Huntsville and Madison can make a donation in $1, $3, or $5 amounts throughout the month. Those donations will go to helping children from under-resourced households and every 3rd grader in Madison public schools receive free swim lessons.

“On average, two children die every day because of drowning, and African American children are three times more likely to die of drowning than their white peers,” said Jessica Luther, Heart of the Valley YMCA Director of Annual Giving. “Drowning deaths are 100 percent preventable, and the YMCA believes in the positive power of water safety education to save lives.”

In 2019, the YMCA provided over 1,500 swim lessons and gave back over $20,000 in free assistance for swim lessons.

On March 31st, Jersey Mike’s will be donating 100% of the day’s sales to the Heart of the Valley YMCA SPLASH Swim Initiative.

Coupons can be downloaded from the flyer below: