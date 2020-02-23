Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating east Birmingham homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in east Birmingham.

On Friday, February 21, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Birchwood Street around 8:35 p.m. Deputies arrived and found 19-year-old Avonte Damall Washington dead on the scene, officials report.

Witnesses identified the suspect and informed deputies that he and Washington knew each other. Witnesses also informed deputies that the suspect was hit by gunfire as he fled from the home.

Birmingham police officers were able to locate the suspect on a road nearby. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

Jefferson County Detectives are investigating this crime. At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect in this case. Check back for more details as CBS 42 continues to keep you updated.

