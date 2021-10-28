WATCH: Jefferson County deputy saves baby who may have overdosed on fentanyl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 1-year-old who overdosed on illegal drugs was arrested Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Avenue D in Fairfield on reports of a 1-year-old overdosing on drugs. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the 1-year-old unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene informed deputies that the child had ingested illegal drugs, possibly fentanyl, and that she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes. Deputies began to try to resuscitate the child by using narcan. After receiving the narcan the child began to breathe slowly.

“I’m so grateful that Jefferson County started to carry Narcan,” Deputy Jordan Agee said. “I’m happy that tool in our belt because like you said you never know when you’re first to respond to a situation.”

Agee is the officer who administered the lifesaving drug in the bodycam video.

It’s a tool that wouldn’t be available without the work of the county health department.

“A lot of us got a little emotional today when we saw this story, this precious child who almost lost her life but was saved with one of the kits that came from our health department,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said. “It’s tragic this should happen in the first place, but it’s really gratifying to know that our people at the health department who have worked so hard, their work has paid off.”

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

(Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, the child’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted that the child had accessed some of her drug paraphernalia and ingested it. The Department of Human Resources has been contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

“I hope that this situation was awakening to anyone that has substance abuse or anyone that has narcotics in their home whether it’s prescribed or unprescribed,” Agee said.

Bell has been charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child and will be held on a $15,000 bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released video of the child being revived through the use of narcan, which can be seen below.

The content of the below video may be upsetting for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised:

The Jefferson County Department of Health offers free online training for anyone in the state to learn how to administer Narcan and receive a free kit. You can register here: Jefferson County Department of Health (jcdh.org)