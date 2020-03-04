Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville will square off in March 31 Senate runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The field of Alabama Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat has been whittled down to two candidates. The winner will face Doug Jones in November.

Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville and former Senator Jeff Sessions were the top vote getters in a crowded field Tuesday in Alabama's 2020 primary. They will compete in a runoff March 31.

Tuberville emerged Tuesday night with the most votes in the Republican Senate field. Based on the Alabama Secretary of State's office figures, Tuberville won 33 percent of the vote cast and won at least 40 counties including in the Birmingham area and much of rural Alabama.

He was a distant third to Congressman Bradley Byrne and Sessions in the Mobile area.

Tuberville wasted no time Tuesday night going after Sessions and his decision to recuse himself from the probe into alleged Russian efforts to assist the Trump campaign in 2016.

"Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions, turned tail and ran, Alabama doesn't need to elect a cut and run Senator like Jeff Sessions," Tuberville told a crowd of supporters, who gathered for an event outside of Auburn.

Meanwhile, Sessions had some strong results and some challenges Tuesday.

He won 31 percent of the vote, coming out ahead in at least 19 counties including Madison, Montgomery, Morgan Tuscaloosa and Limestone.

He lost to Byrne in his home-base Mobile area and he finished second in most rural counties. Sessions again stressed his loyalty to President Trump, despite the president's frequent criticism of the former attorney general.

"When no one else dared to do it, I endorsed Donald Trump," Sessions told a crowd of supporters in Mobile. "People thought I was nuts -- probably you thought I was nuts -- and where was my opponent? The one we'll be facing in the runoff, Tommy Tuberville. When the battle was in doubt, you kow where I was … on the front line."

Byrne, whose congressional term will end in January, had a solid, but third-place showing, getting 25 percent of the vote.

He won in South Alabama and seven counties overall, but was third in the majority of the counties including Tuscaloosa.

Byrne said he's ready for the next chapter.

"The future for the state of Alabama, the future for America is still in front of us," he said. "Let's go continue to work for that, and work for the good of everybody in this country, and we will all be just fine. Thank you, God bless you and God bless the United States of America."

Byrne's 178,000 voters are up for grabs for the runoff. The candidate those voters prefer will likely be the nominee.

Voters who cast ballots in the Republican Primary can vote in the runoff. Voters in the Democratic Primary cannot cross over and vote in the Republican runoff.