Jeff Sessions to visit First Baptist Church for 4th of July Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Former Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Huntsville this Fourth of July Sunday to speak to the congregation of First Baptist Church of Huntsville alongside lead pastor Travis Collins.

Having friends who personally know the former Attorney General, Collins stated those watching on Sunday will hear new things they didn’t know about the Republican ex-senator.

Collins said he and Sessions will not only discuss moments in Sessions’ political career, but his journey of faith, and current political divisions in the country.

Collins also acknowledged Sessions’ controversial history in the political world from both sides of the aisle, but he says that gives Sessions’ an interesting perspective from which to speak.

“This is a high-level leader who is a Believer from whom I think we can learn and be inspired by on, of all days, the 4th of July,” Pastor Collins said.

If you don’t attend first Baptist or can’t this Sunday, you can watch sessions during First Baptist’s services on News 19 on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m., that will be both on WHNT and WHDF, the Valley’s CW.

Sessions will also speak at church’s community Fourth of July celebration party that evening starting at 5:00 pm.