Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin awards $1 million to US Space & Rocket Center

FILE – An employee leaves the state operated U.S. Space & Rocket Center, which serves as the visitor center for the nearby federally funded NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Ala. in this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo. Space Camp, an educational program attended by nearly 1 million people, said Tuesday July 28, 2020 it’s in danger of closing without a cash infusion because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Blue Origin, a company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has chosen the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to receive a $1 million grant.

The grant, awarded by the organization’s nonprofit Club for the Future, will benefit Space Camp and museum operations.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation that will help us move forward on the critical work we do in inspiring the next generation STEM workforce,” said Dr. Kimberly Robinson, executive director and CEO of the center. “We are honored to partner with [Blue Origin] by actively participating in the Club for the Future’s Postcards to Space program and look forward to further collaborations as Blue expands its role in our community and on our campus.”

Blue Origin was founded by Bezos in 2000. The company will fly Bezos along with other crew members into space on July 20.