Missing 10-year-old girl in Center Point found safe

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/25): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to CBS 42 that 10-year-old Arieyonna Gibson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL (9/25): The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl in Center Point.

Arieyonna Gibson was last seen at her family’s home on 3rd Street NE around 1 p.m. Friday.

Arieyonna is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighing 134 pounds with corn rows in her hair. She is believed to be wearing gray and pink Jordan brand shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Arieyonna, please call 911 or JCSO at 205-325-1450.

