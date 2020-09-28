Jazz in the Park was cancelled, but not everyone got the message

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jazz in the Park is a yearly concert series that Huntsville puts on to promote jazz, and dozens showed up in Big Spring Park Sunday to enjoy the nice weather.

But as the start time rolled around one thing was missing: the jazz.

Kenny Anderson with the Multicultural Affairs Office made the announcement back in July that the event would be cancelled. But people say they were confused when they saw a Facebook post saying the event was happening Sunday.

News 19 had a crew at the park and not many people were visibly upset — some even said they were thankful to just be out at the park enjoying the nice weather.

Anderson’s Facebook page states he wlil begin planning next year’s Jazz in the Park series soon.