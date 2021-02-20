Jay Bell shares his thoughts and plans for the upcoming Trash Pandas season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Trash Panda’s General Manager Jay Bell took the time to speak with News 19 about the upcoming 2021 season.

Since the inaugural season was canceled last June, both the team and the fans have been counting down the days until the 2021 season’s first pitch.

Bell spoke about how excited he is for the Trash Pandas inaugural season to get started, his goals for the team this upcoming season, and his joy over the positive reception that the team has gotten from the community.

Ralph Nelson, Trash Pandas President and CEO, had Bell in mind for the job back on day one.

You can watch the full interview at the top of the article.