NORTH ALABAMA, (WHNT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and local blood donation centers say there is no better time than now to donate.

LifeSouth, a blood center in Madison, told News 19 that all blood types are needed right now, to offset a national blood shortage.

For the month of January, LifeSouth is offering $20 E-gift cards for certain blood donors.

When News 19 stopped by the blood center we found Matthew Lawrence in the middle of a platelet donation.

Lawrence told News 19 that he is a frequent donor.

“It’s kind of funny, the first time I ever got stuck with a needle, taking a blood sample, I almost passed out” he joked. “So now, people are just amazed now that I do this so frequently” Lawrence added.

Matthew Lawrence donating blood platelets at LifeSouth in Madison, Alabama.

Lawrence told News 19 that he donates in hopes of helping cancer patients or people in medical crisis.

“It’s something that I can do that has very little impact on me, but provides a very significant help to people in their time of need,” he said.

Donors like Lawrence are crucial to keeping up the blood supply in our community.

“Blood cannot be manufactured, it can only come from healthy donors,” said Kelley McPhail, the District Director for LifeSouth. McFail said blood is needed for blood transfusions for patients will all different kinds of needs.

“It’s not always just for traumas, there are a lot of people that have blood disorders and cancers,” McFail said.

She showed News 19 around LifeSouth’s in-house lab, including the storage area. She pointed out the pouches of each type of blood in their storage area. McPhail said each pouch is equivalent to one unit of blood.

Units of blood in the storage area at LifeSouth.

She pointed out that cancer patients can go through as much as 50 units of blood during just one treatment.

Blood donated at LifeSouth remains in the area and goes to local hospitals and treatment centers.

Doctors at the Clearview Cancer Institute tell News 19 that maintaining the blood supply is imperative for their work.

“Without blood transfusions available for some of these patients, they cannot get through their treatments,” said Dr. Sri Bathani, a hematologist and oncologist with Clearview Cancer Institute. “If their blood levels are too low, I cannot safely give them chemotherapy.”

The Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, Alabama.

Dr. Sri Bathani urges anyone who is able to, to donate blood.

“We highly, highly encourage everyone to donate blood,” Dr. Bathani said. “It really does save lives.”

You can learn more about donating blood with LifeSouth here. Their blood centers in the north Alabama area are open seven days a week.