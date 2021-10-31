James Clemens HS band to present 10th annual Sounds of the Stadium

MADISON, Ala. — The James Clemens High School marching band will take the field on November 9 for the 10th Annual “Sounds of the Stadium.”

The show will feature the marching band, along with James Clemens High School’s competition band and Liberty Middle School marching band.

“Our Sounds of the Stadium event takes the show off the field and literally surrounds the audience with the performance,” said band director Keith Anderson. “The students are on the stage and in the aisles; it’s a totally immersive experience.”

“Sounds of the Stadium is our major fundraiser” Anderson noted. “Community support for these types of events allows us to continue to offer a high-quality band experience for all students, regardless of their personal economic situation. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share everything these students have worked so hard to achieve this year.”

The show will be held at the high school’s auditorium in Madison at 7 p.m., featuring tunes from the band’s halftime show “Journey” as well as the competition program, “Like Water.” The full band, dance line, and color guard will participate.

Tickets are available online for $9 or at the door for $10 on the night of the event. For more information, click here.