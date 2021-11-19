Jacob Clare now facing sexual assault charges in California

(WKRN) – Jacob Clare now faces two counts of felony sexual assault, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two charges are in addition to the kidnapping charges he faces in relation to his 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece. Jacob is facing Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Sumner County, TN. He is also facing Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Kentucky.

The Orange County Sheriff confirmed with News 2 the sexual assault charges are related to crimes in California. He will be arraigned for the California charges on Monday, November 21.

It is currently unclear how the new information could affect when Jacob Clare will be extradited back to Tennessee.

On November 18, Orange County California Sheriff’s Deputies found the two children at the center of a nationwide AMBER Alert that started in Middle Tennessee.