Jacksonville State University to require masks inside facilities regardless of vaccination status

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State University will require masks or face coverings in all indoor facilities regardless of vaccination status.

In a Facebook post, the college stated the new guidance will begin on Monday, August 9, and “is designed to keep us safely operating in person and on campus” as students return for classes this fall.

“Given the revised CDC guidance, increases in COVID variant cases in our area, increases in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 and the State reporting several days of double digit deaths from Covid-19, we have come to this difficult decision,” the statement read.

Masks will be required in classrooms and classroom buildings, personal meeting spaces, on campus-sanctioned transportation, and other indoor common spaces.

Exceptions to the new rule include:

When alone in offices and private workspaces

When eating or drinking inside on-campus dining areas

When engaging in physical exercise

For more information, visit www.jsu.edu/coronavirus.