Jacksonville State University president Don Killingsworth tests negative for COVID-19 following quarantine

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — In the days since first announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, the president of Jacksonville State University said he has recovered from the virus and has tested negative for it.

In a Facebook post made Monday, JSU President Don Killingsworth said that based on contact testing, he had likely contracted the coronavirus on or around July 9, according to contract tracing, but was not diagnosed until last Thursday, which he believes was in the latter phase of his infection.

“Based on Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines, I was directed to self-isolate until Sunday, July 26,” Killingsworth wrote. “While I self-isolated over the weekend, my condition continued to improve to the point that I no longer felt ill.”

Killingsworth said his diagnosis came back negative Monday during a test at JSU’s Student Health Center. He added that his cabinet and staff have each been tested as well and that none of them have contracted the virus.

“Therefore, I plan to go back to the office effective Tuesday, July 28, and I will participate in commencement ceremonies this weekend,” he wrote. “Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

Killingsworth has been president of JSU since June 23, although he had been serving on an interim basis since last October following the departure of former president John M. Beehler.

LATEST POSTS