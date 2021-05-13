Jackson County town getting grant to help fix dirty-looking water supply

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Months of complaints about dirty water in Pisgah could be coming to an end soon.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that the town is getting a $141,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to refurbish the town’s aging water tank.

The money will be used to repair structural deficiencies in the tank, Ivey’s office said. Corrosion in the tank has led to discolored water and has prevented the town from filling it to capacity, which affects both the water pressure and the town’s ability to fight fires, according to Ivey.

“Many things in this world have changed in the past few decades, but clean, reliable water to meet our needs to drink, cook, bathe and wash remains a constant,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am thankful for the Appalachian Regional Commission which for more than 50 years has been assisting Alabama communities with multiple needs and advancements.”

News 19 has heard numerous complaints in the last few months from water customers who said the water was brown and sometimes had chunks in it.

When asked about the complaints from residents, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management told News 19 the water was safe to drink. ADEM also has plans to put money into restoring the tank, as well as upgrading water meters.