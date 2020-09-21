Jackson County tag, real estate offices closed after employee’s spouse tests positive for COVID-19

Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Guthrie announced Monday that the Jackson County Tag and Real Estate offices will be closed after an employee’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Guthrie announced Monday that the Jackson County Tag and Real Estate offices will be closed after an employee’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19.

The offices will be closed for a few days, according to the chairman. The chairman says they are following CDC guidelines and testing all employees.

Guthrie goes on to say that there is a similar situation in the Jackson County Public Works department. He says all employees will be tested but most of the department will continue to operate.

If you have any questions, contact the Commission Office at 256-574-9280 and press option 8.

They apologize for the inconvenience.