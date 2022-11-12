The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Henagar woman. (Photo Credit= Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

Jackson County, Ala. (WHNT) – – – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Henagar woman.

JCSO says Kristen Danielle Hatch, 34, was last seen on November 11th around 3PM. They say Hatch was last seen leaving a residence on County Road 87 in Henagar.

JCSO says Hatch is in a 2015 Black Lexus Rx350 FWD, Tag # 39AAREU.

As of 5:30PM Saturday, JCSO posted on its Facebook page that the vehicle was recovered but Hatch had not been located.

If you have any information, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.