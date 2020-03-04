Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shortage grows as deputies search for higher-paying jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The shortage of deputies at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to grow.

One experienced narcotics investigator said goodbye last weekend and several other deputies are interviewing for high-paying jobs.

The shortage is causing issues for those sticking around.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WHNT News 19 he does not blame them for wanting a higher income.

“These guys have families, the need to make much as possible as they can,” said Harnen.

However, he is disappointed his office has become a training center for other agencies that pay more.

“They get with us, get a few years on the job, get experience and then they leave us. And that’s very frustrating, not only for me but for the citizens of this county because when we have to replace them, generally we have to replace them with somebody new,” explained Harnen.

Even then, it takes around six months before those new deputies are able to work the 1,100 square miles of county on their own.

The wait can slow crime-fighting down.

“We obviously have to prioritize, things that are just a report or crimes that have already been committed, we have to push those off and they'll get to them when we can. If there’s something in progress a domestic fight or something that's life-threatening obviously we are going to handle that first ” said Harnen.

Harnen told WHNT News 19 the starting pay for a rookie at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is a competitive $15.04 an hour. That gets bumped up by about 50 cents after they graduate from the academy, and another 50 cents one year later. But after that, there are no guaranteed raises.

He said they need three more deputies per shift to be fully staffed, but the bigger problem is keeping those deputies around.

Harnen added that the county does not get any money from sales tax, which means they cannot afford to give any raises.

“Commission cannot levy taxes, only the state legislature can levy taxes,” explained Harnen.

State law requires each deputy to sign a two-year contract.

WHNT News 19 called Jackson County state representatives Ritchie Whorton and Tommy Hanes, but did not hear back at the time of this publication.